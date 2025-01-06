Saints formally request interviews with Aaron Glenn, Joe Brady, Anthony Weaver

The Saints have formally put in interview requests with three more assistants, including two who were previously with the franchise.

According to multiple reports, New Orleans has placed requests to interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Glenn played for the Saints in 2008 before joining the club as its defensive backs coach in 2016. He departed New Orleans for Detroit when Dan Campbell became the Lions head coach in 2021.

Glenn is expected to be one of the frontrunners for the New Orleans job.

Brady was an offensive assistant for the Saints from 2017-2018 before becoming the LSU passing game coordinator in 2019. He helped lead the offense of quarterback Joe Burrow, receiver Justin Jefferson, and receiver Ja’Marr Chase to a national championship. He was then Carolina’s offensive coordinator from 2020-2021 before heading to Buffalo as QBs coach in 2022. He was promoted to offensive coordinator last season.

Weaver, also a former player, just completed his first season as Miami’s defensive coordinator. He was previously with the Ravens from 2021-2023, serving as assistant head coach and defensive line coach over his last two seasons there. He’s also spent time with the Texans, Browns, Bills, and Jets.