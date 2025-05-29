 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_saintsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Saints QBs
nbc_pft_giantsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Giants QBs
nbc_pft_jimirsay_250529.jpg
King opens up about his fondest Irsay memories

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_saintsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Saints QBs
nbc_pft_giantsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Giants QBs
nbc_pft_jimirsay_250529.jpg
King opens up about his fondest Irsay memories

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell made $3.6 million in his first full year on the job

  
Published May 29, 2025 04:45 PM

When the “tax-exempt” status of the league office became a lockout talking point and periodic punching bag for other NFL agitators, the league changed its structure. And, in turn, removed all transparency from the compensation of its key executives — including Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The NFL Players Association has no such luxury. Its status as a labor organization requires an annual public financial report to be filed, which reveals the payments to top employees and other significant expenditures.

At the top is NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell, who made $3.6 million in his first full year on the job, via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal. That amount was sharply lower than the $8.4 million paid to former NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith in the prior fiscal year.

Revenue for the NFLPA jumped by 80 percent from the prior fiscal year, with $739.4 million coming through the cash register. Expenses were up 48 percent, to $575.8 million.

The NFLPA’s net assets have surpassed $1 billion for the first time.

Thirty-four employees accepted the buyout offer that was made earlier this year. While voluntary departures often precede a round of involuntary layoffs, that has not yet happened for the NFLPA.

The imbalance between Howell’s pay and Goodell’s compensation is jarring. As of 2021, Goodell was making more than $63 million per year.

That’s more than ANY player makes — and that number is from four years ago. What’s he making now? $70 million? $80 million?