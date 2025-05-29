NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell made $3.6 million in his first full year on the job

When the “tax-exempt” status of the league office became a lockout talking point and periodic punching bag for other NFL agitators, the league changed its structure. And, in turn, removed all transparency from the compensation of its key executives — including Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The NFL Players Association has no such luxury. Its status as a labor organization requires an annual public financial report to be filed, which reveals the payments to top employees and other significant expenditures.

At the top is NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell, who made $3.6 million in his first full year on the job, via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal. That amount was sharply lower than the $8.4 million paid to former NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith in the prior fiscal year.

Revenue for the NFLPA jumped by 80 percent from the prior fiscal year, with $739.4 million coming through the cash register. Expenses were up 48 percent, to $575.8 million.

The NFLPA’s net assets have surpassed $1 billion for the first time.

Thirty-four employees accepted the buyout offer that was made earlier this year. While voluntary departures often precede a round of involuntary layoffs, that has not yet happened for the NFLPA.

The imbalance between Howell’s pay and Goodell’s compensation is jarring. As of 2021, Goodell was making more than $63 million per year.

That’s more than ANY player makes — and that number is from four years ago. What’s he making now? $70 million? $80 million?