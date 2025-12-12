Falcons’ 19 penalties were the most in an NFL game in nine years

The Falcons beat the Buccaneers on Thursday night despite a stunning display of penalties, the likes of which the NFL had not seen in years.

Atlanta committed 19 accepted penalties for a total of 125 yards on Thursday night. That’s the most accepted penalties in an NFL game in nine years.

The last time a team committed more penalties than that was October 30, 2016, when the Raiders committed 23 accepted penalties. That game was also against the Buccaneers, and the Buccaneers also managed to find a way to lose that one, 30-24 in overtime, despite all their opponents’ miscues.

On Thursday night the Bucs committed just four accepted penalties, for 25 yards. But they lost 29-28 despite the huge advantage in penalty margin.

Morris was proud that his team, which has been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, fought hard to win, despite the penalties.

“We’ll clean up the penalties and do what we have to do, whatever that is,” Morris said.

Morris was seen screaming at a TV camera at the end of the game, and he said afterward that he was yelling about the penalties. He knows they were a problem for his team on Thursday night, but he also knows his team overcame a lot to get a big win.