Joe Burrow: I’m having fun playing football, this is why you do it

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been raising eyebrows with some of his recent press conference comments.

But at least for one day, Burrow was able to have some fun playing football.

The quarterback finished Sunday’s victory over the Dolphins having completed 25-of-32 passes for 309 yards with four touchdowns and no picks. His 146.5 passer rating was the second-highest of his career.

“It was fun,” Burrow said in his postgame press conference. “I’m having fun playing football. Not playing football is not fun. Sitting in the locker room rehabbing all day, that’s not why you do it. This is why you do it right here.”

Particularly after Burrow’s Week 15 performance in the 24-0 loss to the Ravens, Burrow felt better about Sunday’s result.

“I thought I played a clean game,” Burrow said. “I thought I protected the ball for the most part. I got greedy with one over the middle, but that’s how I have to play — play within the scheme and then take my opportunities to try to make a play when I can. But going to limit that for the most part at this point, I was just happy with how we all executed today.”

Though the Bengals have been eliminated from postseason contention, they’ll have two more chances to have fun playing football with home games against the Cardinals and Browns to end 2025.