Commanders signing QB Jeff Driskel

The Commanders are getting thin at quarterback, so they’re bringing back Jeff Driskel for the final two weeks of the season.

Washington is signing Driskel off Arizona’s practice squad, according to reporter Ben Standig.

Driskel was also with the Commanders last season and has spent time with the Cardinals, Raiders, Browns, Texans, Broncos, Lions, Bengals and 49ers in his 10-year NFL career.

The Commanders have already shut down starting quarterback Jayden Daniels for the season, and on Sunday Daniels’ replacement, Marcus Mariota, suffered a hand injury. Josh Johnson would appear to be the likely starter for the Commanders on Christmas against the Cowboys.