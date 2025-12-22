 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders
nbc_pft_steelers_win_251222v2.jpg
Steelers put a ‘complete game together’ vs Lions

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders
nbc_pft_steelers_win_251222v2.jpg
Steelers put a ‘complete game together’ vs Lions

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders signing QB Jeff Driskel

  
Published December 22, 2025 12:08 PM

The Commanders are getting thin at quarterback, so they’re bringing back Jeff Driskel for the final two weeks of the season.

Washington is signing Driskel off Arizona’s practice squad, according to reporter Ben Standig.

Driskel was also with the Commanders last season and has spent time with the Cardinals, Raiders, Browns, Texans, Broncos, Lions, Bengals and 49ers in his 10-year NFL career.

The Commanders have already shut down starting quarterback Jayden Daniels for the season, and on Sunday Daniels’ replacement, Marcus Mariota, suffered a hand injury. Josh Johnson would appear to be the likely starter for the Commanders on Christmas against the Cowboys.