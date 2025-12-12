Todd Bowles quickly slides into the hot seat

The chants could be heard on TNF Nightcap: “Fire Bowles. Fire Bowles. Fire Bowles.”

And, suddenly, it’s not crazy to think that Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles could be on the outs, if the season ends without a playoff berth.

With two home losses only four days apart to division rivals who had been eliminated from postseason contention, the Buccaneers have now lost five of six, slipping to 7-7 and (for now) second place in the NFC South.

Making matters worse is the fact that the Bucs blew a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead to the Falcons, on the night the franchise celebrated its 50th season.

While they can still redeem themselves — and win the division — by sweeping upcoming games against the Panthers, Dolphins, and Panthers, the Bucs now have a very real risk of squandering a playoff berth that once seemed to be a given.

The Bucs continue to control their playoff fate. Win the next three, and they’ll win the division. But when they’ve lost twice between Sunday and Thursday to teams that were playing for nothing other than pride and paychecks, it’s hard to have an abundance of faith in a turnaround.

And while Bowles has led the Bucs to three division titles in three years on the job, the simple reality is that, every year, up to a fourth of the league’s teams change coaches. And the Buccaneers have not been bashful about pulling the plug. They’ve had eight coaches since 2001, with Tony Dungy, Jon Gruden, Raheem Morris, Greg Schiano, Lovie Smith, and Dirk Koetter each getting fired. (Although Bruce Arians exited voluntarily, the circumstances suggested that he walked the plank with a healthy push.)

It’s fair to wonder whether, if the current collapse continues, Bowles will be among the next class of the Fired Football Coaches of America.