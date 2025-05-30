Jason Kelce suggests game between flag team and tackle team to determine 2028 U.S. Olympic team

Last week, former Eagles center Jason Kelce helped save the tush push. This week, he has an idea for properly launching the Olympic flag football competition.

Kelce offered up this idea during the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, via Austin Nivison of CBSSports.com: “I think a coach that is familiar with flag football should select an NFL-represented team. That team should just play this flag football team that’s been playing for a long time and feels like they are the best at it and don’t need other guys.”

The winning team would then be the Olympic team.

Of course, the first challenge would be figuring out the players on the two teams that would meet in a winner-take-all showdown. But once the teams are set, it would be compelling. It would carry The Longest Yard vibes, with one hell of a twist. The more talented players would be the fish out of water. The more experienced players would be the physical Davids to the NFL Goliaths.

Of course, more games and more practices and more reps increases the injury risk for the active NFL players. Of course, if they lose the Olympic qualifying showdown, the injury risk will be minimized. They wouldn’t be playing in the Olympics at all.