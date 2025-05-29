 Skip navigation
Patrick Mahomes says he will leave Olympic flag football “to the younger guys”

  
Published May 29, 2025 04:51 PM

Everyone is speculating on who the NFL players for the 2028 Olympics will be. Don’t expect the world’s greatest tackle player, Patrick Mahomes, to be one of the participants for the debut of flag football.

The Chiefs quarterback said Thursday he doesn’t plan on going for the gold in Los Angeles three years from now.

“I’ll probably leave that to the younger guys,” Mahomes told beat reporters. “I’ll be a little older by the time that thing comes around.”

Mahomes turns 30 in September.

The flag football competition is scheduled for July 14-21, 2028, which is a week before most veteran reporting dates for training camp.

The NFL recently decided to allow its players to participate in the Olympics, and Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is among those to express interest.

“It’s awesome, honestly,” Mahomes said. “Just to be able to showcase the NFL to the whole world through flag football.”

Current flag football players aren’t on board with the decision, with star Darrell Doucette III has proclaimed himself “better than Patrick Mahomes” at flag football because of his “IQ of the game.”