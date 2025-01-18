 Skip navigation
Bears complete interview with Brian Flores

  
Published January 18, 2025 01:14 PM

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores has wrapped up his third head coaching interview in the last two days.

The Bears announced the completion of their interview with Flores on Saturday. The Jets and Jaguars announced interviews with Flores on Friday and no other teams have requested an interview with him at this point in the process.

Flores has spent the last two seasons in Minnesota and the team’s defensive effort led them to a fifth-place finish in points allowed during the regular season. He joined Kevin O’Connell’s staff after one year as the linebackers coach for Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh and he was the Dolphins’ head coach for three seasons before his year with the Steelers.

Flores was 24-25 in Miami and had winning seasons in his final two years, but his tenure resulted in harsh critiques about his management style from some players. His work as an assistant moved him into consideration for a second shot at a head coaching job and we’ll learn soon if he is moving on to a second round with any of the three teams.