Kroenke family cleans house at NBA team they own

Two years ago, the Denver Nuggets won the NBA championship. Yesterday, they cleaned house — as the postseason approaches.

Out are coach Michael Malone and G.M. Calvin Booth. The two apparently didn’t get along. It prompted Josh Kroenke, son of Rams owner Stan Kroenke, to get rid of both of them.

“There were certain trends that were very worrisome to me at different points in time,” Kroenke told Altitude TV, via ESPN.com. “But they would get masked by a few wins here and there and in the world of professional sports, when winning and losing is your currency, winning can mask a lot of things.”

The situation unmasks a certain degree of dysfunction in a Kroenke-owned organization. Which raises a fair question as to whether there’s a chance similar issues could pop up with the Rams, at some point.

The message for the Rams is that winning alone might not be enough. Still, the overriding question for any sports team, in any league, is whether it’s better to win with internal chaos — or to not win with harmony?