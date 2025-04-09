 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coachfirings_250409.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s most shocking firings
nbc_pft_genosmithpetecarroll_250409.jpg
Carroll confident Smith gives Raiders ‘stability’
nbc_pft_edgerankings_250409.jpg
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft EDGE ranks

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coachfirings_250409.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s most shocking firings
nbc_pft_genosmithpetecarroll_250409.jpg
Carroll confident Smith gives Raiders ‘stability’
nbc_pft_edgerankings_250409.jpg
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft EDGE ranks

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kroenke family cleans house at NBA team they own

  
Published April 9, 2025 12:49 PM

Two years ago, the Denver Nuggets won the NBA championship. Yesterday, they cleaned house — as the postseason approaches.

Out are coach Michael Malone and G.M. Calvin Booth. The two apparently didn’t get along. It prompted Josh Kroenke, son of Rams owner Stan Kroenke, to get rid of both of them.

“There were certain trends that were very worrisome to me at different points in time,” Kroenke told Altitude TV, via ESPN.com. “But they would get masked by a few wins here and there and in the world of professional sports, when winning and losing is your currency, winning can mask a lot of things.”

The situation unmasks a certain degree of dysfunction in a Kroenke-owned organization. Which raises a fair question as to whether there’s a chance similar issues could pop up with the Rams, at some point.

The message for the Rams is that winning alone might not be enough. Still, the overriding question for any sports team, in any league, is whether it’s better to win with internal chaos — or to not win with harmony?