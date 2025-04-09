 Skip navigation
Sheduer Sanders set to visit Raiders Monday

  
Published April 9, 2025 10:22 AM

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders’s pre-draft tour of the NFL will take him to Las Vegas next week.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Sanders will be meeting with the Raiders on Monday.

Sanders’s father Deion grabbed some attention late last year when he told then-Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce that he needed him to draft Shedeur and his other son Shilo this spring. Pierce was fired after the season, however, and there hasn’t been any recent push from Deion regarding the Raiders.

The Raiders hold the sixth overall pick in the draft, but traded for Geno Smith in March and recently signed him to a contract extension. They are also meeting with several other quarterback prospects on Wednesday, however, and could take the long view when it comes to adding another quarterback to the roster later this month.