Quinn Ewers visiting with Colts on Wednesday

The Colts may have brought in Daniel Jones to compete with Anthony Richardson, but they’re still doing their due diligence on quarterbacks in the draft class.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Quinn Ewers is visiting with Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Ewers, 22, helped lead Texas to the college football playoff over the last two seasons. He threw for 3,472 yards with 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2024, completing 66 percent of his passes.

The Colts have also had a reported meeting with former Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough.

Richardson is entering a critical third season while Jones signed a one-year deal with the club.