Abdul Carter is the favorite to go No. 3 overall in 2025 NFL draft

Miami quarterback Cam Ward is the overwhelming favorite to go to the Titans with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is the favorite to go with the second pick, owned by the Browns. And now Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter has emerged as a strong favorite to go with the third overall pick.

Carter is favored at major sports books to go No. 3, and he’s a significant favorite in the -200 range. The Giants own the third overall pick, and with the draft just over two weeks away, Carter appears to be their guy.

Giants coach Brian Daboll met with Carter at Penn State on Sunday and Carter will be at the Giants’ facility for a meeting with the staff on Thursday. He looks like the Giants’ focus as the draft approaches.

If a surprise is coming, it would likely come from the Browns taking Carter at No. 2, which would leave Hunter available to the Giants, or Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders going higher than expected, either at No. 2 or No. 3. In the next two weeks teams will finalize their boards, but at the moment most people are betting on Ward, Hunter and Carter going 1-2-3.