nbc_pft_afcdraftneeds_250407.jpg
NFL draft needs: AFC East teams
goodell.jpg
Goodell wants revamped playoff seeding, per PFT
nbc_pft_joemilton_250407.jpg
Patriots made calculated move trading Milton

Abdul Carter met with Brian Daboll Sunday, will meet with Giants Thursday

  
Published April 7, 2025 09:55 AM

Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is getting to know the Giants this week.

Carter had breakfast with Giants head coach Brian Daboll in State College, Pennsylvania on Sunday and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he’ll be meeting with a wider range of club employees at their facility on Thursday.

Carter is expected to be one of the first players off the board in the first round later this month. With quarterback Cam Ward expected to be the top pick, Carter and Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter are seen as the likeliest non-quarterbacks to come off the board in the first few picks.

Hunter’s recently overtook Carter as the favorite to go to the Browns at No. 2 and that could set the stage for a long-term relationship between Carter and the Giants.