nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Travis Hunter moves ahead of Abdul Carter in betting odds to be No. 2 overall pick

  
Published April 6, 2025 04:19 AM

Travis Hunter will be the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, if the betting odds are to be believed.

Hunter, Colorado’s Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver and cornerback, is now a -130 favorite to go second overall. For most of the pre-draft process, Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter had been the favorite to be the second pick, but he’s now at +100 at DraftKings.com.

Miami quarterback Cam Ward is an overwhelming -5000 favorite to be the first overall pick. At this point it would be a shock if anyone other than Ward goes first overall.

That means the intrigue begins with the second pick, which is owned by the Browns. They need to add a lot of talent, and either Hunter or Carter would help, but some would argue that Hunter is a better choice because he can improve both the offense and the defense of the team that drafts him.

The only other pick who appears to be in play with the second overall pick is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is at +750. Every other potential pick has extremely long odds to be picked second overall.