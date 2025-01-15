 Skip navigation
Bears complete interview with Arthur Smith

  
Published January 15, 2025 01:17 PM

Arthur Smith’s hat is officially in the ring in Chicago.

The Bears announced that they have completed an interview with Smith for their head coaching vacancy on Wednesday. Smith is scheduled to interview with the Jets on Thursday.

Smith spent the 2024 season as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator and was the Falcons’ head coach the previous three years. The Steelers improved from 28th to 16th in points scored from the previous season, but they crashed out of contention by losing their final four games of the regular season and then lost last weekend’s Wild Card game against the Ravens as well.

The Bears have now interviewed 11 candidates for the vacancy they created by firing Matt Eberflus during the season.