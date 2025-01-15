Titans announce completion of in-person G.M. interview with Mike Borgonzi

The Titans are continuing their search for a new General Manager this week.

Tennessee announced on Wednesday that the club has completed an in-person interview with Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi.

Borgonzi has been with Kansas City since 2009, working his way up from administrator of college scouting to assistant G.M. He was promoted to his current role in 2021 after serving as director of football operations from 2018-2020. He’s also been a pro scout, assistant director of pro scouting, and director of player personnel for the Chiefs.

Tennessee fired Ran Carthon after two seasons with the franchise.

Owner Amy Adams Strunk, team president Burke Nihill, president of football operations Chad Brinker, and head coach Brian Callahan are all involved in the interview process.