 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_balvbuf_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbets_250116.jpg
Eagles, Chiefs lead Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvphi_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Rams vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_balvbuf_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbets_250116.jpg
Eagles, Chiefs lead Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvphi_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Rams vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans announce completion of in-person G.M. interview with Mike Borgonzi

  
Published January 15, 2025 02:39 PM

The Titans are continuing their search for a new General Manager this week.

Tennessee announced on Wednesday that the club has completed an in-person interview with Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi.

Borgonzi has been with Kansas City since 2009, working his way up from administrator of college scouting to assistant G.M. He was promoted to his current role in 2021 after serving as director of football operations from 2018-2020. He’s also been a pro scout, assistant director of pro scouting, and director of player personnel for the Chiefs.

Tennessee fired Ran Carthon after two seasons with the franchise.

Owner Amy Adams Strunk, team president Burke Nihill, president of football operations Chad Brinker, and head coach Brian Callahan are all involved in the interview process.