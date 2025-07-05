Former NFL LB Bryan Braman fights rare form of brain cancer

Former NFL linebacker Bryan Braman is fighting a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, at the age of 38. Diagnosed in February, he has had multiple surgeries while undergoing treatment in Seattle.

Via ESPN.com, a GoFundMe page has been created to assist Braman with expenses arising from his treatment. As of this posted, more than $53,000 has been raised. Former teammate J.J. Watt has given $10,000, and other former teammates have contributed.

Braman and Watt joined the Texans in the year — 2011. Braman was undrafted, but he made the team and remained in Houston for three seasons.

He played the next four years with the Eagles. Braman capped his NFL career with a win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

En route to the championship, Braman blocked a punt in the divisional round win over the Falcons.

Braman, who appeared in 97 career regular-season games, contributed mainly on special teams. One of his more memorable moments came in the final game of his rookie season, when he lost his helmet and still made the tackle on a punt return.