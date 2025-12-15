Jaylen Warren added to injury report as questionable with illness

The Steelers have downgraded running back Jaylen Warren to questionable due to an illness, the club announced on Monday.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Warren woke up sick and is receiving fluids. But he’s optimistic about playing against the Dolphins on Monday night.

Warren, 27, has rushed for 652 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games this season. He’s caught 30 passes for 277 yards with two TDs.

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (knee) is also questionable for the Steelers while linebacker T.J. Watt (lung), guard Andrus Peat (concussion), and cornerback James Pierre (calf) have all been ruled out.