Bills rally for 'creative' comeback vs Patriots
Purdy's play could be 'encouraging' for 49ers
Unpacking Vikings' SNF win over Cowboys

Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jaylen Warren added to injury report as questionable with illness

  
Published December 15, 2025 12:00 PM

The Steelers have downgraded running back Jaylen Warren to questionable due to an illness, the club announced on Monday.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Warren woke up sick and is receiving fluids. But he’s optimistic about playing against the Dolphins on Monday night.

Warren, 27, has rushed for 652 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games this season. He’s caught 30 passes for 277 yards with two TDs.

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (knee) is also questionable for the Steelers while linebacker T.J. Watt (lung), guard Andrus Peat (concussion), and cornerback James Pierre (calf) have all been ruled out.