Jets request head coach interview with Packers DC Jeff Hafley

  
Published January 15, 2025 06:41 PM

The Jets aren’t done adding names to their list of head coaching candidates.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that they have requested an interview with Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. An interview would likely happen closer to the end of the week.

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph became the 10th person to interview for the job on Wednesday and they have Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith on deck for Thursday.

Hafley was the head coach at Boston College before leaving for the top defensive coaching position on Matt LaFleur’s staff in 2024. The Packers went from 10th in points allowed and 17th in yards allowed in 2023 to sixth and fifth in those categories.

Hafley was 22-26 over four seasons at B.C. and has previous NFL experience as an assistant with the Buccaneers and 49ers.