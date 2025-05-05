As Eagles tried to trade up, Falcons offered far more to land 26th overall pick

The Falcons paid a very steep price to acquire the 26th overall pick in this year’s draft, a package of picks that included their first-round pick next year. That came as a surprise to the Eagles, who were also looking to trade up at the time — but weren’t willing to offer anything close to what the Falcons were offering.

A video released by the Eagles shows the inner workings of their draft room, including General Manager Howie Roseman trying to move up from the Eagles’ first-round own pick, No. 32 overall, to somewhere in the 20s.

That didn’t happen, and when Roseman learned what the Falcons had given up, he found out why: The Falcons traded their 2025 second-round pick, 2025 seventh-round pick and 2026 first-round pick to the Rams for the 26th overall pick and the 101st overall pick. That’s a huge price to pay — giving up next year’s first-rounder is something teams are usually only willing to agree to for a much higher pick than 26th overall — and Roseman expressed surprise when he hear those trade terms.

“I understand why people aren’t taking our deals,” Roseman said.

Teams were turning down the Eagles because the Falcons were calling with much more generous offers than the Eagles were willing to give. The Falcons took pass rusher James Pearce with the 26th overall pick, and they must have absolutely loved him to give up next year’s first-round pick to go up and get him.

The Eagles kept trying to move up, with the Lions telling them they were staying at 28 and picking their guy, and the Commanders telling them they would require an extra big package to trade with a division rival. The Eagles ended up making a much smaller move, giving up a fifth-round pick to move up from No. 32 to No. 31 and taking Jihaad Campbell. Roseman said Campbell was a Top 10 player on his board, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie informed Campbell that the team had spent the hour trying to trade up for him.

The Eagles were very happy with how the first round ended up — and very happy not to give up anything close to what the Falcons gave up.