Michigan will suspend Sherrone Moore two weeks, due to the Connor Stalions scandal

Michigan is playing a game of 52 cleanup.

Via Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel of ESPN.com, the Wolverines are expected to self-impose a two-game suspension on head coach Sherrone Moore for his role in the Connor Stalions sign-stealing controversy.

The suspension traces to an allegation that Moore deleted a 52-message text thread with Stalions. The deletion allegedly happened the same day media reports first emerged suggesting that Stalions had created an elaborate scheme to crack the code on the playcalling signals of future opponents, in violation of the rules.

The suspension won’t start the season. Instead, he’ll miss Week 3 and Week 4, against Central Michigan and Nebraska. It allows him to coach the games against New Mexico and Oklahoma, where Moore played college football.

Moore will be barred from practice and other team-related duties during those two weeks.

The NCAA can still impose other sanctions, if it wants.

Former head coach Jim Harbaugh, now with the Chargers, was suspended for the first three games of the 2023 season. He was only prevented from coaching on game day; he was able to be involved with the team throughout the weeks preceding the games he missed.