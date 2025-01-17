Josh McCown completes interview for Jets’ head coaching job

The Jets have completed an interview with Josh McCown for their head coach vacancy, the team announced Friday afternoon.

McCown, a quarterback for the the Jets in 2017-18, is the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach. He joined Minnesota before the 2024 season and helped Sam Darnold, his former teammate, set career-highs in passing yards (4,319), touchdowns (35) and completion percentage (66.2 percent).

McCown began his NFL coaching career with the Panthers in 2023 and helped develop then-rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick.

McCown, 45, was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round in 2002 out of Sam Houston State and played for 12 teams in his 16-year career. He ended his playing career with the Texans in 2020. He finished his career with 17,731 passing yards, 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions in 102 games.

The Jets also have requested an interview with or completed an interview with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, former Panthers and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi, former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan, Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt.