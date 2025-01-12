 Skip navigation
Patriots hire Mike Vrabel

  
Published January 12, 2025 10:31 AM

If you had Mike Vrabel in the Vrabel v. The Field, cash your ticket. Even if the odds were -10000.

Per multiple reports, the Patriots have reached an agreement with Vrabel, a member of the team’s Hall of Fame, to become the next head coach of the team.

It caps a crazy week in which Jerod Mayo was fired in the fumes of a season-ending win that cost the franchise the first overall pick in the draft. By Tuesday, the Patriots had complied with the Rooney Rule by interviewing both Byron Leftwich and Pep Hamilton. Then, after they requested permission to interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn — and he declined — the path was cleared to get a deal done with Vrabel.

Vrabel coached the Titans from 2018 to 2023. The Titans surprisingly fired him one year after winning the top seed in the AFC.

But the Titans’ dysfunction is the Patriots’ gain. And the Patriots now have a guy who is the perfect blend of Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells. Vrabel is a master of situational football and rules nuances. He also can communicate effectively, internally and externally. He’ll punch you in the face while also making you smile.

The hire will make Patriots fans smile. There’s still plenty of work to do in New England.

But they have a young quarterback whom many believe has the potential to be very good if not great. And Vrabel, 49, could end up sticking around nearly as long as Bill Belichick, who was 47 when he was hired 25 years ago.