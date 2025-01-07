 Skip navigation
Titans fire G.M. Ran Carthon

  
Published January 7, 2025 10:48 AM

Before the Titans finished up the 2024 regular season by losing to the Texans, we passed along word of growing chatter that their General Manager Ran Carthon was on thin ice.

That chatter turned out to be accurate. The Titans announced that they have fired Carthon on Tuesday.

Carthon spent two years in the role and the Titans went 9-25 over that span. They fired head coach Mike Vrabel after the 2023 season, but Brian Callahan will return for a second season in 2005.

“I’ve loved the time I’ve spent with Ran. He’s a talented football mind, a great man, and friend to everyone along his path,” Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said in the statement. “It’s impossible to ignore that our football team hasn’t improved over the past two years. I am deeply disappointed in our poor win-loss record during this period, of course, but my decision also speaks to my concern about our long-term future should we stay the course. I love this team more than you can imagine. To our fans: we know this level of performance isn’t acceptable. We’re humbled by your support as we continue to work towards building the team you expect and deserve.”

The team said that president of football operations Chad Brinker will lead the search for a new G.M. Whoever is hired to replace Carthon will have the first overall pick available to help the process of building a winner in Nashville.