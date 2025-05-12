Stephen Jones: Cowboys don’t see George Pickens as a No. 2 receiver

The Cowboys’ trade for wide receiver George Pickens gives the team the complement to CeeDee Lamb that they’ve been missing, but the word from the team isn’t that they see Pickens as just a running mate for No. 88.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones has delivered that message multiple times since the deal became official last week. During an inverview with Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio, Jones said that the Cowboys think of Pickens “as more than a two” and he elaborated on that point to Albert Breer of SI.com.

“He’s just a dynamic receiver,” Jones said. “Everybody says we’re looking for a two. I mean, George can be a one. He’s got that type of talent. He’s got unbelievable ball-tracking ability. He’s got plenty of juice and he’s a fiery competitor. And we love that, he plays with an edge, and we think he’d be a good fit for our team.”

Pickens said that he’s not looking for a contract extension right now and playing like a No. 1 wideout would only make his eventual deal in Dallas or elsewhere a bigger one. It would also make stopping the Cowboys offense a more difficult task, but it will be some time before we find out if hope and reality come together for the Cowboys.