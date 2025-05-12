Chris Berman signs contract extension that will run through ESPN’s 50th anniversary

Chris Berman joined ESPN during its first year of existence and he will be there for its 50th anniversary in 2029.

Berman has signed a multi-year contract extension that will run through that milestone. The new deal also ensures that Berman, who turned 70 this year, will be part of ESPN’s Super Bowl broadcast in February 2027

“I came to ESPN at 24 years young for my first full-time TV job. I had a full head of hair, was wet behind the ears, and my assignment was to host the wrap-up SportsCenter at 2:30 a.m. ESPN had been on the air for less than a month, and we had fewer than 100 employees,” Berman said in a statement to Front Office Sports. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined turning 70 and still being here at our network, which long ago became an icon of sports broadcasting. We’re closing in on our very first Super Bowl, and now I will be able to be part of that, too.”

In addition to his many other roles at the network, Berman anchored Super Bowl pregame shows for ABC in 2000, 2003 and 2006. The 2006 game broadcast was the last produced by ABC Sports and the 2027 game, which will be simulcast on ABC, will be the first under the ESPN banner.