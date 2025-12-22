Drake Maye: Bills loss was a wake-up call, we didn’t want another one

The Patriots found themselves trailing with the ball late in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Ravens and that was familiar territory for quarterback Drake Maye.

They followed a different path over the first three-plus quarters to get to the same spot against the Bills in Week 15 and Maye was not able to lead them to the win. On Sunday night, he was more successful.

Maye engineered a nine-play, 89-yard drive that gave the Patriots a 28-24 win in a game they trailed by 11 points with less than 13 minutes to play. Maye was 12-of-14 in the fourth quarter and said after the game that the memory of the loss to Buffalo loomed over his effort in the final minutes.

“It was kind of a wake-up call last week — we got a chance to win the game with a game-winning drive, and this week it was like, man, let’s not have that feeling two weeks in a row,” Maye said, via Noah Trister of the Associated Press. “It was kind of the elephant in the room.”

The Patriots’ win guaranteed them a playoff spot, but there’s still plenty on the line in the final two weeks. The Patriots still have to sew up the AFC East and the Broncos’ loss to the Jaguars on Sunday leaves the top seed in the conference up for grabs.