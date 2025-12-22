 Skip navigation
Travon Walker: We don’t want anyone jumping on the bandwagon now

  
Published December 22, 2025 06:44 AM

Sunday’s game between the Jaguars and Broncos wasn’t treated like a marquee attraction on the broadcast schedule, but anyone who saw it got a chance to see the Jaguars make their case as one of the top teams in the AFC.

The Jaguars ended the Broncos’ 11-game winning streak with an emphatic 34-20 road win that extended their own winning streak to six games. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence continued a hot streak that’s seen him account for 14 touchdowns and no turnovers over the last four games and the team has looked like the kind of complete package that could make noise in the postseason for the first time in many years.

It’s the sort of victory that can bring the attention and respect that the Jaguars felt was missing a couple of weeks ago, but defensive end Travon Walker said he’d rather people keep the same opinion about the team that they’ve held all season.

“They just gonna hop on the bandwagon right now,” Walker said on the team’s postgame show. “Everybody in this locker room on the Jaguars team, even upstairs, we know everybody’s probably going to try to hop on this bandwagon now, but we don’t want anybody. They can stay where they’re at. It’s us. It’s all about the Jags. F—k everybody but us. Excuse my language, dad, grandmama, but f—k everybody but us.”

Whether one calls it jumping on the bandwagon or something else, there’s going to be a shift in how people talk about the Jags in light of Sunday’s win. That narrative will shift again if they stumble in the next couple of weeks and wind up behind the Texans in the AFC South, so ignoring the way those winds are blowing and focusing on the task at hand will continue to be the best course of action in Jacksonville.