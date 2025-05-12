Nico Collins: I’ll push rookie WRs Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel to get better

Nico Collins is still relatively early in his NFL career, but he’s taken on senior status in the Texans’ wide receiver room.

The departures of Stefon Diggs and Robert Woods this offseason along with Tank Dell’s expected absence due to last season’s knee injury have left Collins as the clear leader of the group heading into the 2025 season. Along with being the focal point of the passing game, that means Collins will have an outsize role in helping second-round pick Jayden Higgins and third-round pick Jaylin Noel transition to the NFL.

Collins said at his football camp this weekend that the Texans “got some playmakers” in the two rookies and that he’s looking forward to his role in getting them ready to go.

“Man, it’s a blessing,” Collins said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “It’s crazy how time flies. It’s a blessing to be in this position, man. It’s only right for me to lead by example. I know they’re gonna push me, I’m gonna push them. That’s the only way we can get better and we’re gonna shine on Sundays. So, push each other and let them boys know, let the DBs know what’s up. I can’t wait to join the guys, man. I’m excited to get back with them boys, for sure.”

The Texans have a new offensive coordinator in Nick Caley to go with the new look at the receiver position and the hope in Houston is that it won’t take long for everything to come together for the reigning champs in the AFC South.