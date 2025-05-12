Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss the 2025 season on reserve/PUP

The Browns placed linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on reserve/physically unable to perform, the team announced Monday.

Owusu-Koramoah will miss the 2025 season with a neck injury.

“Jeremiah’s health is of the utmost importance to us and although he has made progress toward recovery, we’ve made the decision to place him on reserve/PUP, which means he will not play football during the 2025 season,” General Manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. “Jeremiah has the full support of our team, and we expect him to continue to be a part of the organization even though he will not return to the field this year. We will not make any predictions on Jeremiah’s football future at this time, but we do note that he’s in good spirits and will continue to take the advice of the world-class medical experts who will continue to guide his progress and recovery.”

Owusu-Koramoah originally injured his neck in Week 8 of the 2024 season when he collided with Ravens running back Derrick Henry. He was carted off the field and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

He missed the remainder of the 2024 season.

Owusu-Koramoah was at the team’s practice facility to start the offseason program.

The Pro Bowl linebacker has appeared in 49 career games and recorded 302 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions, 17 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and 40 tackles for loss. He was drafted by the Browns as a second-round pick in 2021.

Owusu-Koramoah released a statement about his future.

“To the Cleveland Browns fanbase and my supporters worldwide:

Thank you for your patience in my silence. From Day 1, you embraced me as more than a player, but also as a brother and young man with purpose. I’m grateful to the Browns organization for their full support, and to the world-class doctors guiding me through recovery. While I won’t suit up this season, I’m focused on what I can control — my healing, my mindset and my faith. The body may rest, but the calling never sleeps.

“I’ve given my heart to this game. I don’t know what’s next, but I’ll continue trusting my medical team, serving the community, and backing my brothers on the field.”