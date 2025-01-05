 Skip navigation
Will the Titans make changes?

  
Published January 5, 2025 12:03 PM

Last year, the Titans provided a coaching-carousel surprise by firing coach Mike Vrabel. This year, will they make more changes?

Owner Amy Adams Strunk, like plenty of other owners, has made some unusual decisions. Coach Mike Mularkey was fired after making it to the divisional round. Vrabel, one of the most respected coaches in the league, will be one of the hottest commodities in this year’s hiring cycle.

Some think coach Brian Callahan will be back. That doesn’t mean there will be no changes. There’s growing chatter that G.M. Ran Carthon could be on the outs.

If a change is made, one viable candidate would be president of football operations Chad Brinker, who joined the team in 2023 as assistant G.M.

Carthon was hired in 2023 as the successor to Jon Robinson, who was fired during the 2022 season. They are 9-24 during his time with the team.