Bears announce interviews with Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn

  
Published January 11, 2025 05:13 PM

The Bears have been looking up at the Lions in the NFC North the last couple of years and part of their plan to catch them could include hiring a current member of their coaching staff.

The Bears announced that they completed interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Saturday. Both of the coaches are popular names on the interview circuit this winter.

Johnson and Glenn also interviewed with the Jaguars on Sunday. Johnson previously interviewed with the Raiders and Patriots while Glenn has met with the Raiders, Saints, and Jets.

Glenn turned down an interview request from the Patriots, so both men have wrapped up all of their expected interviews and will now turn their full attention to their current team’s first playoff game.