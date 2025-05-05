Reds at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 5

Its Monday, May 5 and the Reds (18-17) are in Atlanta to open a series against the Braves (15-18).

Brady Singer is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against AJ Smith-Shawver for Atlanta.

The Braves won yesterday against the Dodgers, 4-3. Austin Riley went deep twice and drove in all four runs in the win. The Reds lost both Saturday and Sunday in Washington to the Nationals. Yesterday, Cincinnati lost 4-1. Tyler Stephenson went yard to account for the Reds lone run.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Braves

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, FDSNSO, MLBN

Odds for the Reds at the Braves

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Reds (+123), Braves (-149)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Braves

Pitching matchup for May 5, 2025: Brady Singer vs. AJ Smith-Shawver

Reds: Brady Singer (4-1, 3.24 ERA)

Last outing: 4/30 vs. St. Louis - 6IP, 1ER, 2H, 3BB, 4Ks Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver (1-2, 4.26 ERA)

Last outing: 4/29 at Colorado - 5.1IP, 2ER, 4H, 1BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Braves

The Reds have won 5 of their last 7 road games

The Under is 4-1 in the Braves’ last 5 games against NL teams

The Reds have covered the Run Line in 11 straight road games against the Braves

Matt Olson was 1-10 in the series against the Dodgers

was 1-10 in the series against the Dodgers Elly De La Cruz is 2-13 (.154) through 4 games in May

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

