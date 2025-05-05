Bill Belichick’s book-tour adventure moves news needle in the UK

Some stories cross over from the NFL beat to mainstream news. A precious few manage to move the needle in London.

The Bill Belichick book-tour adventure has done that. A long article appeared prominently in The Sunday Times.

Strange as it sounds, given the fact that the league sells out its annual London (and this year Ireland) games, the NFL struggles to get widespread coverage in England. On this one, it has.

The Times story is mostly a summary for those in the UK who weren’t aware of the recent Belichick moth-ridden jersey and not-talking-about-that hubbub. The story contains a few new tidbits, including quotes from Jordon Hudson’s uncle.

“It seems to be doing him wonders,” 53-year-old Chris Hudson told the Times regarding Belichick’s relationship with Hudson’s niece. “When you look at photos, pre-Jordon he’s always got a frown on his face, and after he met Jordon he’s always got a smile on his face.”

Whether he’s smiling or not this week remains to be seen. His book officially launches on Tuesday. He has an event at NYU on Tuesday night. And, this weekend, Hudson will be participating in the Miss Maine USA pageant, again.

It also remains to be seen whether Belichick hires outside P.R. help to clean up the recent mess. As reported on Sunday, he has been talking to former Bears P.R. director Brandon Faber about working for North Carolina football and/or Belichick personally.