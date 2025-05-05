Travis Etienne: Playing vs. brother in NFL game will be a moment filled with joy

While we don’t yet know when the matchup will take place, the Panthers are slated to take on the Jaguars in 2025.

Barring any transactions, that will set up a matchup between two brothers at running back: Travis and Trevor Etienne.

Travis, 26, has been in the league for years after playing his college ball at Clemson. But Trevor, 20, elected to go a different way, beginning his collegiate career at Florida before transferring to Georgia for 2024.

Trevor’s performance landed him with the Panthers as a fourth-round pick.

In a recent interview, Trevor noted that “words can’t explain” how much his brother has impacted him.

“He always told me don’t try to leave a legacy, live a legacy,” Trevor said, via Alex Zietlow of the Charlotte Observer. “And that’s something he’s told me in high school, and I carry it through life. What I’ve learned from him is how much you have to become a pro — how much you have to lock in and become a student of the game, and just take care of your body. I learned so much.”

Now that they’re both in the league, Travis said the opportunity to face one another’s team is something he and his brother have dreamed of.

“[B]ut until it comes to fruition, you can’t really understand it,” Travis said, via Zietlow. “For my parents, it’s going to be very exciting. I think it’s going to be a moment filled with love and joy, for real.

“Us being together, from so young to now, and knowing that we’ve dreamed of these things and it’s actually happening — I feel like that’s a moment we’re just going to take in and enjoy because this doesn’t happen often.”

But most importantly, Travis wants bragging rights.

"[I]’ll try to go out there and kick his ass, win the game,” Travis joked.