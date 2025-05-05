 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_250505.jpg
Belichick ‘not doing himself any favors’
nbc_pft_ewersv2_250505.jpg
Unpacking reasons for Ewers’ 7th-round selection
nbc_pft_tushpush_250505.jpg
Report: Owners to consider new tush push proposal

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_250505.jpg
Belichick ‘not doing himself any favors’
nbc_pft_ewersv2_250505.jpg
Unpacking reasons for Ewers’ 7th-round selection
nbc_pft_tushpush_250505.jpg
Report: Owners to consider new tush push proposal

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travis Etienne: Playing vs. brother in NFL game will be a moment filled with joy

  
Published May 5, 2025 10:04 AM

While we don’t yet know when the matchup will take place, the Panthers are slated to take on the Jaguars in 2025.

Barring any transactions, that will set up a matchup between two brothers at running back: Travis and Trevor Etienne.

Travis, 26, has been in the league for years after playing his college ball at Clemson. But Trevor, 20, elected to go a different way, beginning his collegiate career at Florida before transferring to Georgia for 2024.

Trevor’s performance landed him with the Panthers as a fourth-round pick.

In a recent interview, Trevor noted that “words can’t explain” how much his brother has impacted him.

“He always told me don’t try to leave a legacy, live a legacy,” Trevor said, via Alex Zietlow of the Charlotte Observer. “And that’s something he’s told me in high school, and I carry it through life. What I’ve learned from him is how much you have to become a pro — how much you have to lock in and become a student of the game, and just take care of your body. I learned so much.”

Now that they’re both in the league, Travis said the opportunity to face one another’s team is something he and his brother have dreamed of.

“[B]ut until it comes to fruition, you can’t really understand it,” Travis said, via Zietlow. “For my parents, it’s going to be very exciting. I think it’s going to be a moment filled with love and joy, for real.

“Us being together, from so young to now, and knowing that we’ve dreamed of these things and it’s actually happening — I feel like that’s a moment we’re just going to take in and enjoy because this doesn’t happen often.”

But most importantly, Travis wants bragging rights.

"[I]’ll try to go out there and kick his ass, win the game,” Travis joked.