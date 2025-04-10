 Skip navigation
Masters 2025: Nick Dunlap shoots 90 in opening round at Augusta National

  
Published April 10, 2025 04:05 PM

Nick Dunlap, a two-time winner last year on Tour, shot 18-over 90 in the opening round of the 89th Masters.

Dunlap, who had his left wrist bandaged Thursday at Augusta National, was in 95th place, with the next highest round 79. It’s the worst score at the Masters since Ben Crenshaw (91) in 2015.

His scorecard included:

  • Triple bogey on No. 5
  • Double bogey on Nos. 11, 12, 16 and 18
  • Bogey on Nos. 1, 3, 4, 9, 13, 14 and 17
  • No birdies

The highest round ever officially recorded at the Masters is 95 by Charlie Kunkle in 1956 (Billy Casper shot 106 in the 2005 first round but didn’t turn in his scorecard).

Dunlap missed the cut in last year’s Masters, shooting 77-74. He had multiple victories on Tour in 2024, the first at The American Express, where he became the first amateur champ on Tour since Phil Mickelson in 1991. He then captured the Barracuda Championship six months after turning pro.

The 21-year-old has missed his last three cuts, posting an 80 in the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then an 80 in the opening round of The Players.