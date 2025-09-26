Micah Parsons’ return to Dallas SNF Week 4: Cowboys-Packers trade revisited, contract dispute

No tribute, no problem. After being traded by Jerry Jones and the Cowboys just before Week 1, Micah Parsons returns to Dallas for the first time as a member of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 on NBC and Peacock. Once considered a foundational piece of the Cowboys’ defense, the defensive game wrecker has become just that with the Packers, starting his time in Green Bay with an exclamation point.

Nostalgia won’t be part of the Cowboys’ plans for Sunday night, though, with the organization already confirming a Parsons tribute video isn’t in the cards, a decision Jerry Jones defended. As the All-Pro prepares to disrupt Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense, let’s revisit the blockbuster trade and key storylines for his return ahead of Packers vs. Cowboys.

Why did the Dallas Cowboys trade Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers?

The decision to trade Micah Parsons stemmed from a breakdown in long-term contract negotiations. Parsons, entering the final year of his rookie deal, sought an extension that would have made him one of the highest-paid defensive players in NFL history. Dallas declined to meet those terms, citing concerns over future leverage and financial flexibility.

Cowboys Owner and General Manager, Jerry Jones, has since said he still admires Parsons but felt the team couldn’t commit to that level of a guarantee. The Packers, however, didn’t hesitate. With two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark involved as the first steps, Green Bay backed the trade with a monstrous four-year, $188 million deal, with $136 million guaranteed.

Micah Parsons Cowboys-Packers trade details

The trade was completed on August 28, 2025, with the Cowboys receiving two first-round draft picks (2026, 2027) and veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark. Shortly after the trade, Parsons signed a four-year, $188 million contract extension with Green Bay, including $136 million guaranteed and $120 million guaranteed at signing. This deal made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at the time of the agreement.

What did Jerry Jones say about Micah Parsons?

Jerry Jones’ mood and comments about Parsons shifted multiple times throughout the offseason up until now. In early August, Parsons made a trade request, while Jones insisted that he would follow through on such a demand, citing Parsons’ request as simply a negotiation tactic.

According to Jones, over the next few weeks, he and Parsons reached a record-breaking deal. However, it was struck down by Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta.

“I’d already negotiated,” Jones said on The Michael Irvin Podcast. “I’d already moved off my mark on several areas. And so the issue is frankly that we already had the negotiation in my mind, and now the agent is trying to stick his nose in it.”

About a week later, on August 28, Parsons was officially traded to Green Bay. Jones said that it was not personal. Now, ahead of Parsons’ return to Arlington on Sunday Night Football, Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, “I think the world of Micah as an individual and of course know him well. I might say I wish him well — except it’s obvious I don’t this weekend, in terms of Green Bay winning the ball game.”

Will the Cowboys honor Micah Parsons this weekend in his return to Dallas?

The Cowboys announced they will not be honoring Micah Parsons ahead of or during their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Packers.

Micah Parsons’ career stats, awards with Cowboys

Parsons played in 33 games as a Cowboy, recording 256 total tackles, 52.5 sacks, and nine forced fumbles in that span. As a rookie in 2021, Parsons recorded 13 sacks, breaking DeMarcus Ware’s Cowboys rookie sack record, earning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in the process. He also became the second player ever to total at least 12 sacks in each of his first four seasons.

Packers, Cowboys odds to win Super Bowl LX

As of Sept. 26, 2025, Green Bay has the third-best odds (+750) to win Super Bowl LX, while Dallas is near the bottom of the board at +16000.

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who won the Micah Parsons trade?

Though it may still be early, Parsons’ strong start could already be giving Dallas fans headaches. Through three games, he’s recorded six quarterback hurries, five total tackles, and two sacks. He has transformed Green Bay’s defensive intensity and taken pressure off others at the line of scrimmage. The Packers have allowed just 44 points through three weeks, the lowest mark in the NFL.

For Dallas, Kenny Clark has recorded 10 total tackles and one sack. He left last week’s game against Chicago briefly with an ankle injury, but returned. The Cowboys have already allowed 30 or more points in two of their first three games – equaling the number of times they gave up that many all of last season without Micah Parsons. Dallas has allowed 397.7 yards per game to opposing offenses this season, third-highest in the league.

It may be too early to tell who won the trade. Green Bay received a generational pass rusher, while Dallas earned financial flexibility and two future draft picks. Much will be determined by how Jerry Jones utilizes his added picks along with his increased financial capital. It would be hard to argue against the Packers as the ultimate winner should they win a Super Bowl with Parsons leading their defense.

