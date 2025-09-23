Jerry Jones: Cowboys maximized Micah Parsons’ trade value by waiting

Thirty-one days after the Cowboys traded him to the Packers, Micah Parsons will return to AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys hope it’s not a triumphant return for the two-time All-Pro.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admits a little extra competitive drive this week.

“Yes, I do,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Of course, I’ve said this time and time again, I think the world of Micah as an individual and of course know him well. I might say, ‘I wish him well,’ except it’s obvious I don’t this weekend in terms of Green Bay winning the game. And so, it makes for an exciting time.”

One of Jones’ sayings is “don’t let your money get mad.” That seemed to be exactly what he did with Parsons after believing he and the four-time Pro Bowler had a handshake deal.

“Not at all. It was nothing personal,” Jones said when asked if he let his money get mad. “I told you, I liked Micah. As much as people wanted to make that of it, there was no issue regarding feelings relative to the negotiations. Certainly not on my part. It was just par for the course.”

After failing to sign the star edge rusher to a long-term deal, Jones traded him to a conference rival. They did it a week before the start of the season.

The Cowboys might have gotten more for Parsons if they had traded him before the April draft.

Jones, though, disagrees.

“We needed this timing,” Jones said. “We needed to be right here at the beginning of the season in my mind to get the highest value. I heard people talking about, ‘Well, why didn’t you trade him back before the draft?’ Because draft picks become the most valuable timing wise, you can have them in the offseason before the draft. That’s when the pick becomes much more valuable and the player becomes less valuable.”

The Cowboys got less for Parsons, one of the game’s best edge rushers, than the Dolphins got for left tackle Laremy Tunsil — never an All-Pro — in a 2019 trade with the Texans.