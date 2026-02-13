Jeff Hafley has his first Dolphins staff in place

The Dolphins have announced their 2026 coaching staff.

New head coach Jeff Hafley’s staff will be topped by offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, defensive coordinator Sean Duggan, and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor. Slowik was on Miami’s staff last season as their senior pass game coordinator.

The staff will also include five other coaches who were on Mike McDaniel’s final staff. run game coordinator/senior defensive assistant Joe Barry, defensive line coach Austin Clark, assistant tight ends coach Lemuel Jeanpierre, assistant wide receivers coach Jonathan Krause, and assistant defensive backs/nickels coach DeShawn Shead.

The rest of the offensive coaches are assistant offensive line coach Matt Applebaum, running backs coach Ladell Betts, quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan, tight ends coach Ron Middleton, passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo, wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, offensive assistant Leander Wallace, and offensive line coach Zach Yenser. Defensive backs coach/cornerbacks Jahmile Addae, assistant linebackers coach Wendel Davis, defensive quality control coach Siriki Diabate, defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Ryan Downard, assistant defensive line coach Chuka Ndulue, and linebackers coach Al Washington.

Assistant special teams coach Brock Olivo and special teams assistant Darius Eubanks make up the rest of the staff.