SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Cowboys won’t honor Micah Parsons in his return Sunday

  
Published September 22, 2025 09:59 PM

In case you haven’t heard, Micah Parsons returns to AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

Parsons was a member of the Cowboys for four years before they traded him to the Packers a week before the season. He made 52.5 sacks for Dallas while becoming one of the top defensive players in the league.

The Cowboys, though, will not recognize Parsons before the game.

“I don’t think that’s appropriate this way,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Monday, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Emmitt [Smith coming back] was a different story. But that’s not to diminish Micah. I think Micah’s got enough welcome out there. We just need to show we’ve got antidotes for that.”

Smith played for the Cowboys for 13 seasons and set the NFL rushing record before going to the Cardinals.