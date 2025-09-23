Cowboys won’t honor Micah Parsons in his return Sunday

In case you haven’t heard, Micah Parsons returns to AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

Parsons was a member of the Cowboys for four years before they traded him to the Packers a week before the season. He made 52.5 sacks for Dallas while becoming one of the top defensive players in the league.

The Cowboys, though, will not recognize Parsons before the game.

“I don’t think that’s appropriate this way,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Monday, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Emmitt [Smith coming back] was a different story. But that’s not to diminish Micah. I think Micah’s got enough welcome out there. We just need to show we’ve got antidotes for that.”

Smith played for the Cowboys for 13 seasons and set the NFL rushing record before going to the Cardinals.