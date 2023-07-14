Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
David Braun elevated to interim coach at Northwestern, AP source says
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
David Braun elevated to interim coach at Northwestern, AP source says
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
BUY NOW:
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide - Save 20% with promo code Draft2023
Close
NFL
Green Bay Packers
Kenny Clark
Kenny
Clark
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
13:42
Kenny Clark: We’ve definitely got to start faster
As the Packers move from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love at quarterback, much of the attention surrounding the team has been focused on its offense.
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Kenny Clark
GB
Defensive Tackle
#97
Packers restructure NT Kenny Clark to create space
Kenny Clark
GB
Defensive Tackle
#97
Packers DT Kenny Clark lands on COVID-19 list
Kenny Clark
GB
Defensive Tackle
#97
Packers NT Kenny Clark (groin) ruled out Sunday
Kenny Clark
GB
Defensive Tackle
#97
Packers NT Kenny Clark (groin) done for day
Kenny Clark
GB
Defensive Tackle
#97
Kenny Clark lands four-year, $70 million extension
De’Vondre Campbell says he’s 100% healthy after playing hurt last year
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Bet the EDGE: Betting the NFC North
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
PFT’s top ten NFL head coaches for 2023, No. 10: Doug Pederson
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Packers’ LaFleur could be a smart COY futures bet
Pollard, Jones among undervalued 2023 fantasy RBs
Amari Rodgers learned in Green Bay that NFL means not for long
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Close Ad