Cowboys TE coach Lunda Wells is expected to interview for the Steelers’ offensive coordinator opening

One of Mike McCarthy’s assistants with the Cowboys is expected to be in the mix to join him in Pittsburgh.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells is expected to interview for the offensive coordinator position on McCarthy’s Steelers staff. Wells coached the tight ends for all five of McCarthy’s seasons in Dallas before staying on the staff under Brian Schottenheimer.

The Commanders requested an interview with Wells before promoting David Blough to offensive coordinator this month.

Wells spent eight seasons on the Giants’ staff before moving to Dallas in 2020. He also coached at LSU before making the move into the NFL ranks.