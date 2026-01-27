 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_robertkraft_260127.jpg
Should Kraft be inducted into Hall of Fame?
kuppseahawksseattle.jpg
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
nbc_pft_clip4_260125.jpg
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_robertkraft_260127.jpg
Should Kraft be inducted into Hall of Fame?
kuppseahawksseattle.jpg
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
nbc_pft_clip4_260125.jpg
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys TE coach Lunda Wells is expected to interview for the Steelers’ offensive coordinator opening

  
Published January 27, 2026 09:00 AM

One of Mike McCarthy’s assistants with the Cowboys is expected to be in the mix to join him in Pittsburgh.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells is expected to interview for the offensive coordinator position on McCarthy’s Steelers staff. Wells coached the tight ends for all five of McCarthy’s seasons in Dallas before staying on the staff under Brian Schottenheimer.

The Commanders requested an interview with Wells before promoting David Blough to offensive coordinator this month.

Wells spent eight seasons on the Giants’ staff before moving to Dallas in 2020. He also coached at LSU before making the move into the NFL ranks.