Tee Higgins, CeeDee Lamb added to Pro Bowl rosters

The AFC and the NFC each replaced a wideout on their Pro Bowl rosters Wednesday.

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will be joining his teammate Ja’Marr Chase on the AFC side while CeeDee Lamb will make it a pair of Cowboys wideouts on the NFC side. George Pickens was an initial selection for the roster.

Higgins had 59 catches for 846 yards and 11 touchdowns during the regular season. He replaces Ravens receiver Zay Flowers to earn his first Pro Bowl appointment.

Lamb, who replaces Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba, is now a five-time choice for the NFC squad. He had 75 catches for 1,077 yards and three touchdowns this season.