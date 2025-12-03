Kenny Clark: Good momentum means nothing without win Thursday

The Cowboys have looked like a different team since returning from their bye week and three straight wins, including back-to-back victories over the Eagles and Chiefs, have created the kind of momentum that could carry them into a playoff run.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark knows that momentum can only carry them so far, however. The Cowboys can’t afford to take their foot off the gas after a 3-5-1 start to the season and they can’t expect the good play of the last three weeks to just carry over to Thursday night’s game against the Lions.

“It’s a lot of good momentum, but it don’t mean nothing if we don’t go out and handle business,” Clark said, via the team’s website. “We gotta wash all that away, what we did. It’s week-to-week, and we got to just keep on proving ourselves, and getting ourselves out of the hole.”

The Lions aren’t riding the same wave after losing three of their last five games, but they have the same motivation as the Cowboys heading into Thursday night. The loser of the game will have a very difficult path to a playoff berth, so Clark and company should expect plenty of fight as they try to show that the midseason change of fortunes is a lasting one in Dallas.