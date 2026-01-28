Jets to interview Cowboys TE coach Lunda Wells for offensive coordinator

The Jets fired offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand on Tuesday and their search for a replacement is moving forward on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets will interview Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells for the top offensive job on Aaron Glenn’s staff.

Wells interviewed with the Commanders earlier this month and is on the list of candidates for the Steelers as well. Wells has been on the Cowboys’ coaching staff for the last six years and he coached for the Giants for eight seasons before moving to Dallas.

Prior to parting ways with Engstrand, the Jets were reportedly talking to former Colts and Panthers head coach Frank Reich about joining the staff to call offensive plays. With the coordinator job now open, the Jets will have to go through the standard hiring procedures for that role before selecting Reich or anyone else for the job.