MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Player Headshots 2025-2026
Justin Rose sets Torrey Pines pace with 62 as Brooks Koepka makes PGA Tour return with 73
NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Northwestern
Martinelli scores 34, Singleton has double-double as Northwestern downs Penn State 94-73
NCAA Womens Basketball: Iowa at Southern California
Southern California women beat No. 8 Iowa, snapping Hawkeyes’ eight-game winning streak

Top Clips

HLs: USC hands No. 8 Iowa first Big Ten loss
nbc_cbb_psunwestern_260129.jpg
Highlights: Northwestern holds off Penn State
nbc_nba_maxeyembiid_260129.jpg
HLs: Maxey, Embiid score 77 in narrow 76ers win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Olivia Olson scores season-high 27 points to help No. 9 Michigan beat struggling Indiana 95-67

  
Published January 30, 2026 12:25 AM

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Olivia Olson scored a season-high 27 points and Mila Holloway added 17 to help No. 9 Michigan beat Indiana 95-67 on Thursday night.

The Wolverines (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) have won seven of their last eight, including three straight since their only conference loss. They shot 51.5% from the field and outrebounded the Hoosiers 37-25 to earn their first win in Bloomington since February 2014.

Michigan’s relentless defensive pressure caused all sorts of problems for the Hoosiers. The Wolverines, led by Syla Swords’ career-high five steals, converted 23 Indiana turnovers into 34 points.

Shay Ciezki entered the game with a league-leading scoring average of 23.6 points, but fouled out midway through the fourth quarter with 13 points. Maya Makalusky had 17 to lead Indiana (11-11, 0-10), which has lost nine straight and finished its January schedule 0-8.

It didn’t take the Wolverines long to assert themselves in a contest in which they never trailed.

Michigan opened the game on a 12-3 run and used an 8-0 spurt midway through the second quarter to extend the margin to 40-20.

Even when it looked as if Indiana could get back in the game after cutting the deficit to 42-31 late in the first half, the Wolverines answered. They scored the final five points of the first half to build a 49-31 cushion.

The Hoosiers couldn’t get closer than 14 points the rest of the game.

Up next

Michigan: Renews its in-state rivalry Sunday at No. 13 Michigan State.

Indiana: Will attempt to get its first conference when it hosts Northwestern on Sunday.