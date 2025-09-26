How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys: TV/live stream info, preview for Sunday night’s game
Sunday Night Football kicks off in Arlington, Texas, this week as Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers go head-to-head with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Micah Parsons makes his return to Dallas exactly one month after being traded to Green Bay.
Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys game.
Green Bay Packers:
The Packers (2-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, after falling 13-10 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Green Bay entered the fourth quarter with a 10-0 lead, but Cleveland fired back with 13 unanswered points in the final four minutes of the game.
Love completed 18-of-25 for 183 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
“That was extremely disappointing, obviously. To have an opportunity to win the game and have them flip the script late is tough to deal with,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. “We played well enough defensively to win the game, but we didn’t do a good enough job on offense and special teams.”
The Packers, who have won the last five straight meetings against the Cowboys, look to bounce back on Sunday night.
Dallas Cowboys:
The Cowboys’ defense has struggled without star passer Micah Parsons, who led Dallas in sacks in each of his four seasons. In the last two games, the team has allowed 68 points and 891 yards of total offense. Dallas, now 1-2, has registered just four sacks in their first three games this season and did not have a single sack or takeaway in last week’s 31-14 loss to the Bears.
Despite putting up 396 yards of offense against Cleveland, the Cowboys had four turnovers last week and converted only 3 of 11 third-down attempts.
All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb left the loss in the second quarter and could miss 3-4 weeks with a high left ankle sprain.
The Cowboys look to earn their first win against the Packers since 2016.
How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys:
- When: Sunday, September 28
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
No video tribute for Parsons isn’t ‘disrespectful’:
