Report: CeeDee Lamb could miss 3-4 weeks with his high ankle sprain

  
Published September 22, 2025 03:26 PM

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb could miss 3-4 weeks with a high left ankle sprain, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones announced the diagnosis Monday morning on 105.3 The Fan. He did not announce a prognosis.

The Cowboys will keep Lamb on their active roster in hopes that he will miss fewer than four games, which is the minimum number of games he would miss on injured reserve.

Lamb injured his left ankle with 8:39 left in the first quarter on a running play that didn’t even count, because of offsetting penalties. Bears linebacker Noah Sewell inadvertently rolled over Lamb’s left ankle on the first-quarter tackle, with Lamb’s ankle violently twisting underneath Sewell’s body.

Lamb returned for the first play of the second quarter, ran one route, came up limping and left for good.

He had expressed optimism after the game that the injury would not keep him out of Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Lamb has 16 catches for 222 yards this season.