 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CeeDee Lamb says he “absolutely” can play next week, but an MRI on Monday will decide it

  
Published September 21, 2025 08:44 PM

CeeDee Lamb finished without a reception for only the second time in his career. He finished without a target for the first time in his career.

The Cowboys star wide receiver didn’t play long. The question is: Can he play next week?

Both owner Jerry Jones and Lamb expressed optimism after Sunday’s 31-14 loss to the Bears. But multiple sources told PFT that until Lamb undergoes an MRI on Monday, no one knows whether he can.

Lamb injured his left ankle with 8:39 left in the first quarter on a running play that didn’t even count, because of offsetting penalties. Bears linebacker Noah Sewell inadvertently rolled over Lamb’s left ankle on the first-quarter tackle, with Lamb’s ankle violently twisting underneath Sewell’s body.

Lamb returned for the first play of the second quarter, ran one route, came up limping and left for good.

Jones said team doctors told him Lamb’s ankle is not as serious as it could have been.

“Let’s just keep our fingers crossed,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

The Cowboys (1-2) host the Packers next week on Sunday Night Football, and Lamb said “absolutely, absolutely” when asked whether he thinks he can play.

“This was one of those protect-me-from-myself type of deals,” Lamb said of sitting out most of the game, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Lamb, though, didn’t look like he could go anytime soon on the one play he played after the injury.

He lined up outside on the first play of the second quarter and ran a route to the end zone before pulling up. He wagged his finger and shook his head no, signaling to the sideline for a substitution as he limped off.

The last time Lamb didn’t have a reception was in Week 7 of his rookie season against Washington.