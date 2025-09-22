CeeDee Lamb says he “absolutely” can play next week, but an MRI on Monday will decide it

CeeDee Lamb finished without a reception for only the second time in his career. He finished without a target for the first time in his career.

The Cowboys star wide receiver didn’t play long. The question is: Can he play next week?

Both owner Jerry Jones and Lamb expressed optimism after Sunday’s 31-14 loss to the Bears. But multiple sources told PFT that until Lamb undergoes an MRI on Monday, no one knows whether he can.

Lamb injured his left ankle with 8:39 left in the first quarter on a running play that didn’t even count, because of offsetting penalties. Bears linebacker Noah Sewell inadvertently rolled over Lamb’s left ankle on the first-quarter tackle, with Lamb’s ankle violently twisting underneath Sewell’s body.

Lamb returned for the first play of the second quarter, ran one route, came up limping and left for good.

Jones said team doctors told him Lamb’s ankle is not as serious as it could have been.

“Let’s just keep our fingers crossed,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

The Cowboys (1-2) host the Packers next week on Sunday Night Football, and Lamb said “absolutely, absolutely” when asked whether he thinks he can play.

“This was one of those protect-me-from-myself type of deals,” Lamb said of sitting out most of the game, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Lamb, though, didn’t look like he could go anytime soon on the one play he played after the injury.

He lined up outside on the first play of the second quarter and ran a route to the end zone before pulling up. He wagged his finger and shook his head no, signaling to the sideline for a substitution as he limped off.

The last time Lamb didn’t have a reception was in Week 7 of his rookie season against Washington.